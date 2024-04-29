Oregon authorities to reveal winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

Oregon authorities are set to reveal the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. The Oregon Lottery says it will identify the person Monday afternoon. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland in early April. The winner had contacted the Oregon Lottery to claim the prize. But the agency said it had to go through a security process to vet the winning ticket. According to the Oregon Lottery, the $1.3 billion prize is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history, and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games. The biggest U.S. lottery jackpot won was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

