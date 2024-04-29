Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray starts Game 5 against Lakers despite strained left calf

DENVER (AP) — Point guard Jamal Murray was in the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as they tried to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their playoff series. Murray had been listed as questionable with a strained left calf. Murray warmed up with an ice pack on the injured calf. He was injured in the second half of the Nuggets’ 119-108 loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver’s 11-game winning streak over LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray missed 23 games during the regular season with a variety of leg ailments.

