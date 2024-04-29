New contract makes Chiefs’ Travis Kelce highest paid tight end in the NFL, reps say

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro Travis Kelce has signed a record contract for NFL tight ends, according to his representatives.

“Back at it again, baby!” Kelce, an 11-year veteran, exclaimed in a video posted by the team on X, formerly Twitter.

“Feels good to be in KC,” Kelce said. “It’s an honor and a pleasure, and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years.”

Kelce’s representatives, Milk & Honey Sports, posted on X the deal makes Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league.

The extension is worth $34.25 million and runs through 2027, according to sports salary tracker Spotrac. The $17.125 million yearly average outpaces New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, who had been the league’s highest-paid player in the position, with a salary of $17 million per year, per Spotrac.

Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the news with a post reading, “I told y’all I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!”

CNN has reached out to Kelce’s agent and manager for comment.

The team confirmed the signing, posting, “We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract.”

The new contract caps a monumental year for Kelce, which included his third career Super Bowl win in February, his ninth career Pro-Bowl nod, and the start of a high-profile romantic relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift.

After winning his third Super Bowl, he and Swift took a vacation in the Bahamas. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the tight end shared his joy about his current life.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he told the publication. ”I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

