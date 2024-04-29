Maintenance operations along Colorado Highway 67 may cause some delays in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Maintenance operations are starting along Colorado Highway 67. Drivers can expect impacts starting at 10:00 this morning until 4:00 this evening.

Workers will be in the area just south of County Road 100 and County Road 15. That's near the ADX Florence Prison. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation commercial motor vehicles are advised to use alternate routes.

Regular drivers can expect lane shifts during this time. As always, watch out for workers and their equipment and go slow while in the work zone.