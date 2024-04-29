Iraq repatriates nearly 700 more citizens linked to the Islamic State group from a Syrian camp

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi and Syrian officials say Baghdad has repatriated hundreds more of its citizens linked to the Islamic State group from a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria. An Iraqi official says they will undergo a rehabilitation program with the help of international agencies in an effort to distance them from extremist ideology. Despite an aggressive repatriation campaign by Baghdad, Iraqis remain the largest nationality among the nearly 43,000 residents of al-Hol camp, which houses the wives, widows, children and other family members of IS militants.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

