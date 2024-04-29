Former teacher at New Hampshire youth detention center testifies about bruised teens

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Jurors have heard all of the plaintiff’s evidence in a landmark case seeking to hold the state of New Hampshire accountable for abuse at its youth detention center. The last witness called Monday was a former teacher who said she reported suspicious bruises on David Meehan and half a dozen teens in the 1990s. Meehan sued the state in 2020. He says he was raped, beaten and held in solitary confinement as a teen at the Sununu Youth Services Center. Since then, 11 former state workers have been arrested and more than 1,000 other former residents have filed lawsuits. Meehan’s case was the first to go to trial. The state will begin calling its witnesses Tuesday.

