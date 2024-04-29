Family of a Black teen who was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell files lawsuit against homeowner

The family of a Black teenager by a white homeowner when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, address has filed a lawsuit. The family’s attorney says Monday the lawsuit was an attempt to pursue justice from the “driver’s seat” and put pressure on the criminal trial scheduled for later this year. The complaint was filed on Monday by Cleo Nagbe on behalf of her son Ralph Yar, and alleges that Andrew Lester was negligent when he shot Yarl without warning more than a year ago, on April 13, 2023.

