Chinese doping on their mind, US athletes send letter to America’s drug czar asking for answers
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
Two American athlete groups sent a letter to the top U.S. government anti-doping official calling for a “truly independent” investigation of the case that led to 23 Chinese swimmers not being sanctioned despite testing positive for a banned heart medication. The USA Swimming Athletes’ Advisory Council and the Team USA Athletes’ Commission sent the letter Monday to Rahul Gupta, the director of the government’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. Gupta is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee and is expected to take part in a special meeting Tuesday with other government officials in the Americas to discuss the doping case.