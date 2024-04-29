CBS Sports announces Matt Ryan will join NFL studio show. Longtime analysts Simms and Esiason depart
NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Ryan, who retired last week after 15 years in the NFL, will join CBS Sports as a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” and Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will leave after long runs on the show. Ryan will join James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt. The 2016 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback joined CBS Sports last season as an NFL game analyst and appeared in studio during the playoffs and Super Bowl. The contracts of Simms and Esiason expired after the Super Bowl. Simms and Esiason were with the network for two decades.