Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled the remaining issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and affairs for nearly 14 years. With the agreement the two will avoid what might have been an ugly and revealing trial that had been scheduled for next month. The terms of their agreement have not been disclosed. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart says she is now truly free. Jamie Spears’ attorney Alex Weingarten tells the New York Times that he would love to reconcile with his daughter. The trial was to involve payment to the attorneys who ran the conservatorship and allegations that her father had mishandled it.