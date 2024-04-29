Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Baby bald eagle rescued by crews after falling out of nest in Orangevale

By
Published 11:45 AM

By Nijzel Dotson

Click here for updates on this story

    SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — Several agencies responded after a baby bald eagle fell from its nest in Orangevale on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

In late March, KCRA 3 visited Lake Natoma when the hatching of that bald eagle was caught on camera.

Sac Metro Fire said State Parks, Fish and Game, California Wildlife Encounters and an arborist from Sierra Pacific Tree Services helped with the rescue, which took place at 9700 Snowberry Way after 3:42 p.m.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, which the baby eagle is currently in the care of, an avian veterinarian will be examining it this morning. The examination is to determine if the eaglet can re-nest or needs to stay in the care of the Gold County Wildlife Rescue. The vet is from the Bird of Prey Health Group.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content