Anne Hathaway reveals she’s now five years sober

(CNN) — Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.

Hathaway first shared her decision to skip alcohol during an appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” explaining at the time she wanted to be fully available and present to her young son.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Hathaway reflected on her health and being in her forties.

“There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” she told The New York Times in a recent interview. “That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things “middle age” simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”

In the wide ranging interview, she also teased that that a third installment of “The Princess Diaries” is still a possibility.

When she was asked “Is anything cooking with a Princess Diaries 3?” Hathaway responded simply, “Yep.”

Prior to that tease, Hathaway has said that a third installment was not an option and that the movies were in her past.

Hathaway’s new movie, “The Idea of You,” hits Prime Video on May 2. She plays Solène, a divorced mom who winds up falling in love with a much younger man who is famous.

The movie, directed by Michael Showalter, is an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s romance novel.

It also stars Nicholas Galitzine.

