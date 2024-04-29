Abducted Catholic bishop who tried to mediate between cartels in Mexico is located, hospitalized

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A retired Roman Catholic bishop who was famous for trying to mediate between drug cartels in Mexico was apparently kidnapped but was later located and taken to a hospital. The Mexican Council of Bishops said earlier that Msgr. Salvador Rangel, a bishop emeritus, disappeared on Saturday and called on his captors to release him. But the council later said he “has been located and is in the hospital,” without specifying how he had been found or released. The had said Rangel was in ill health, and begged the captors to allow him to take his medications as “an act of humanity.”

