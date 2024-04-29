A kidnapped Pakistani judge has been freed in a late-night operation, police say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a judge who was kidnapped after gunmen ambushed his vehicle has been freed in a late-night operation. Around 15 men on motorbikes intercepted Judge Shakirullah Marwat’s vehicle as he was traveling toward Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police official said Monday that Marwat was recovered in an operation carried out by security personnel and law enforcement agencies. There was no claim of responsibility for the kidnap, but a video distributed by counterterrorism officials on Sunday showed the judge saying that the militant Pakistani Taliban group, or TTP, would not release him until their demands were met.

