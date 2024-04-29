1 migrant dies and 25 are rescued from a sinking dinghy in eastern Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Samos say a migrant died and 25 others were rescued from a sinking dinghy that had left the nearby coast of Turkey. A search and rescue operation was launched, assisted by the European border protection agency, Frontex, for others possibly missing. The coast guard said it responded to a distress call on Sunday. Twenty-three people were rescued from the sinking vessel while two others were pulled from the water. A third man found unresponsive was later pronounced dead. Despite intense patrolling in the eastern Aegean Sea, Turkey-based smugglers frequently target nearby Greek islands as an entry point into the European Union.

