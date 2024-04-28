Victims of violent crime gather to share their story at healing vigil

By Amanda Hari

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — People from across the Bay Area who have survived or lost a loved one to violent crime gathered at Lake Merritt Saturday for a healing vigil, hosted by Californians for Safety and Justice.

Survivors, like 15-year-old Anidja Spurell, shared their stories.

“Healing but not healed, and I have to remind myself that’s OK,” Spurell said during a spoken word presentation.

Her aunt, who organized the event, invited her. She thought it could help her if she shared her story.

“I’ve been through emotional and physical abuse from my mother in the past,” Spurell said.

She said her mother was an alcoholic, and she grew up in fear. But now she’s finally safe, living with her aunt, going to high school, and focusing on getting into a good college.

Spurell started writing and sharing her poems to help her process her trauma.

“At first, it was just a way to get my feelings out that I couldn’t tell other people, but then it became something that was really dear to me,” Spurell explained.

She said it was special sharing it during the healing vigil.

“It’s nice to know I’m not alone,” Spurell said. “People are going through the same thing. We’re all healing together.”

Her aunt, Latosha Spurell is the East Bay Chapter Coordinator for Californians for Safety and Justice. She said she decided to host the event in Oakland because of her connection with crime and the city.

“I choose Oakland because it’s personal for me,” Latosha Spurell said. “When I was 16, my mom was murdered from domestic violence here on the streets of Oakland. And then when I got old enough to have children both of my kids’ fathers were murdered here on the streets of Oakland.”

She said, in addition to helping people heal on an individual level, the vigil called on city and state leaders to do what they can to help.

“Basically more trauma recovery centers, more funding for after-school programs,” Latosha Spurell said about what she wants to see more of throughout the state. “More funding geared towards helping individuals who have been through trauma be able to process what they’ve been through and be able to take initiative to heal.”

As for Anidja Spurell, she has a message for anyone who may be the victim of a crime or who has lost a loved one.

“It does get better. Ultimately, it does,” Anidja Spurell said. “You may not have that mindset right now; you may be going through a lot of hardships right now, but as long as you keep going, as long as you keep pushing through, focus on what your main goal is and it will get better.”

Californians for Safety and Justice are continuing their work beyond this event. They said all year they’re fighting for criminal justice reform and for survivors.

