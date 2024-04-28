Trump and DeSantis meet in Miami for first conversation since Florida governor dropped out of GOP primary

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met for several hours in Miami on Sunday, according to a source close to Trump.

The meeting — their first conversation since DeSantis dropped out of the GOP primary in January — was arranged through Steve Witkoff, Trump’s longtime friend and luxury real estate developer, at the request of DeSantis, according to the source. It was first reported by The Washington Post.

Witkoff is hosting a fundraiser in Miami for Trump next Sunday, according to a copy of the invite obtained by CNN.

DeSantis told donors and supporters at an appreciation retreat earlier this month that he would help fundraise for Trump, two sources familiar with the details told CNN.

Following his failed White House bid, DeSantis endorsed Trump in the Republican primary, but he has not appeared with the presumptive GOP nominee at any campaign events since.

