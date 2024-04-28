This congresswoman was born and raised in Ukraine. She just voted against aid for her homeland

SHERIDAN, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz is the first and only Ukrainian-born member of Congress. In the first days of the war, she emerged as a natural voice for Ukraine. But she recently voted against sending $61 billion of aid to the country. Her reversal aligns with other hard-right Republicans in the House who held up the foreign aid passage for months as GOP support for the war with Russia has declined. Thanks to a year off from campaigning, Spartz’s district in central Indiana is vulnerable in the upcoming primary election where the U.S.-Mexican border is of top concern.

