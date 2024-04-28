Nuggets, Thunder have chances to move into Round 2, and Boston seeks 3-1 lead in Miami

Denver is one win from returning to Round 2. And Oklahoma City is a win away from getting there for the first time since 2016. A pair of first-round series may end on Monday night, when defending champion Denver plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers — the Nuggets lead 3-1 in that matchup — and West No. 1 seed Oklahoma City looks to finish off what would be a four-game sweep of New Orleans. Also Monday: Boston, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and top overall seed in the NBA playoffs, will seek a 3-1 lead when it visits Miami.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.