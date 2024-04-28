Man kills wife and child in apparent double murder-suicide, police say

By Christina Hager

Click here for updates on this story

LOWELL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman and child were killed by a man in an apparent double murder-suicide in Lowell on Saturday, according to police.

Police received a call just after 6:30 a.m. for an apartment complex on Warren Street. The caller said that he had a gun and had shot his wife and daughter, police say.

“Lowell police came and the biggest guns I’d ever seen and told us to get out of the building. We were out for about an hour. These are people, folks we knew, yes,” neighbor Steven Rogers said.

“That was a tough morning. It was really a tough morning to think that they’re no longer here, all three of them. It’s 24 units. It’s a tight-knit community in here, and everybody knows each other, and it was kind of shocking when the news broke,” Rogers finished.

Officers arrived at the home and found the woman and child dead. They said the man was found with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims have not been released. Police are still investigating the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.