Jets forward Namestnikov is taken to the hospital after a puck hit him in the face

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado. Namestnikov was trying to jump out of the way of a liner from teammate Nate Schmidt when the puck hit a stick and struck him. Namestnikov stayed down on the ice as trainers rushed out. He skated off with help and exited through the Avalanche bench. Nashville and Vancouver each had a defenseman return after taking pucks to the head in the first period of Game 4 in that series.

