Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon out for Game 4 against Avalanche with lacerated hand

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon will miss Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against Colorado with a laceration on his hand that required stitches. Dillon was apparently cut by a skate blade during a scrum after the final horn of Colorado’s 6-2 win on Friday. Dillon skated toward the locker room holding his bleeding hand. There was blood on the ice and on the back of Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime’s jersey. The Jets trail the series 2-1. They are hoping Dillon will be available for Game 5 on Tuesday in Winnipeg.

