Interstate near Arizona-New Mexico line reopens after train derailment as lingering fuel burns off
LUPTON, Ariz. (AP) — Local authorities say Interstate 40 has reopened in both directions as fire crews continue watch over a controlled burn of remaining fuel from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line. Earlier evacuation orders have been lifted. No one was hurt in the Friday derailment of the BNSF Railway train near Lupton, Arizona on the New Mexico side of the border. Fire Chief Lawrence Montoya Jr., of McKinley County, New Mexico, is the incident commander on site. He says investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and other federal agencies are at the scene.