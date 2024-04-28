Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says playoff basketball doesn’t change much from regular season

MIAMI (AP) — There’s been a notion in the NBA for years, one that says the game changes when the postseason rolls around. Joe Mazzulla disagrees. In the eyes of the Boston coach, nothing really changes from the regular season to the playoffs. It’s a game. Show up and play. That’s what he expected when the season started in October, that’s what he expects now that it’s April and it sounds like that’s what he’ll expect if the Celtics are still playing when the NBA Finals roll around in June, too.

