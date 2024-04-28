CDC says it’s identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted through cosmetic needles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal health officials say three women who were diagnosed with HIV after getting “vampire facial” procedures at an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that a 2018-2023 investigation into the clinic showed it apparently reused disposable equipment. HIV transmission from contaminated blood through any kind of unsterile injection is a well-known risk. But this is the first time the use of cosmetic services was documented as a likely source. Many cosmetic services like Botox and fillers are delivered with needles.

