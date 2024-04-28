Armed men kidnap a senior judge in Pakistan’s restive northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say armed gunmen have kidnapped a senior judge in Pakistan’s restive northwest. Police say around 15 men on motorbikes intercepted the judge’s vehicle as he was travelling toward Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday evening. The assailants set the car on fire before fleeing with the judge. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, who made the province their stronghold. Last weekend, gunmen opened fire at customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in Dera Ismail Khan.

