A Florida sheriff says 10 people were wounded by gunfire after a fight broke out at a party venue

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say 10 people were wounded by a teenage gunman who opened fire during a crowded private party at a rented venue. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday no life-threatening injuries resulted from the shooting shortly after midnight Sunday. The sheriff’s arrest report says a 16-year-old gunman began firing into the crowd after a fistfight broke out. The report says a security guard tackled the shooter and a second guard helped restrain him until deputies arrived. The teenage suspect is charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a gun by a minor.

