10-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a lost 10-year-old girl at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The girl told police she was separated from her group Thursday morning when a man offered to help her.

She says he took her to the second floor. Then she went to use the restrooms, and the man crawled under the stall door and assaulted her.

The girl then kicked at the man, and he fled from the restroom.

Police say the man is described as about 30 to 40 years old with a light complexion, curly brown hair and a beard. He is between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 180 pounds. He also has a tattoo of a roaring lion on his neck. At the time of the incident he was wearing a light blue shirt, a blue vest, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Special Investigations Unit at (312)492-3810.

