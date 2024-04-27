The Bo Nix era begins in Denver, and the Broncos also drafted his top target at Oregon

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos added Bo Nix’s top target on Saturday when they drafted Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round of the NFL draft. The Broncos took Nix with the 12th overall pick in the first round Thursday night. He is the first quarterback that coach Sean Payton has selected in the first round in his 17 season as an NFL coach. The Broncos also added two second-team All-Americans on Saturday to plug some of their many holes on the roster with Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.