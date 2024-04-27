Jets trade defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to Broncos, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the New York Jets have traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Franklin-Myers was due to count about $16.4 million on the Jets’ salary cap this season. New York cleared $7.3 million in cap space by dealing him to Denver. ESPN first reported the trade of Franklin-Myers. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t yet announced the deal. It’s the second trade between the teams this week after New York sent quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to Denver for a sixth-rounder on Monday.

