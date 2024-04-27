Assailants ambush and kill 3 police officers in southern Chile, shaking the country

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities say armed assailants have ambushed and killed three law enforcement officers in southern Chile before setting their car on fire. It’s the latest attack on police to revive security concerns in the South American country. It remains unclear who carried out Saturday’s assault on Chile’s national police force in the Biobío region. But a long-simmering conflict between the Mapuche indigenous community and landowners and forestry companies in the region has intensified in recent years, testing President Gabriel Boric, who came to power in 2022 promising to ease tensions in the region. Armed Mapuche activists long have attacked forestry companies that they claim invaded their ancestral lands, among other targets.

