A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java Island, felt in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the southern part of Indonesia’s main island of Java but there are no immediate reports of injury or significant property damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says Saturday that the quake struck 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles). There was no tsunami warning. High-rises in the capital Jakarta swayed for around a minute and two-story homes shook strongly in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung and in Jakarta’s satellite cities of Bogor and Bekasi. The quake was also felt in other cities in West Java, Yogyakarta and East Java province, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

