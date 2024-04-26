Woman pleads guilty to being accessory in fatal freeway shooting of 6-year-old boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for being the driver of the car from which her boyfriend fatally shot a 6-year-old boy riding in another car on a busy Southern California highway. The Orange County Register reports that 26-year-old Wynne Lee entered the plea Friday. She has been sentenced to a four years in prison and given credit for time served and good behavior. Lee was charged with being an accessory after the fact in the May 2021 killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos. Lee was driving to work with her boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, when he shot at a car driven by Leo’s mother. Eriz was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

