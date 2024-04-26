Ukraine’s farm minister is the latest corruption suspect as Kyiv aims to undo recent Russian gains

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian court has ordered the detention of the country’s farm minister in the latest high-profile corruption investigation. The minister is suspected of unlawfully obtaining valuable land. Officials said he was released after paying bail. Ukraine is trying to root out corruption that has long dogged the country. Also Friday, Kyiv security officials were assessing how they can recover lost battlefield momentum in the war. Russia, despite sustaining high losses, has been taking control of small settlements as part of its effort to drive deeper into eastern Ukraine. Military analysts say it’s been slow going for the Kremlin’s troops in eastern Ukraine and is likely to stay that way, but the key hilltop town of Chasiv Yar is vulnerable to the Russian onslaught.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.