They say don’t leave valuables in parked cars in San Francisco. Rep. Adam Schiff didn’t listen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Francisco has an unwelcome reputation for car burglaries and visitors are warned not to leave valuables in their vehicles. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff didn’t listen. The Democratic congressman who also is running for U.S. Senate had his luggage swiped from his car while it was parked in a downtown San Francisco garage. He attended a fundraising dinner Thursday in shirt sleeves and an insulated vest, while others were in suit jackets and ties. Schiff’s campaign confirmed the burglary and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation. Reported auto break-ins are down in the city but vehicles with busted windows remain a common sight.

