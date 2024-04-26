The Latest | Trump’s hush money trial will resume with cross-examination of ex-tabloid publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s hush money trial are poised to dig into an account of the former publisher of the National Enquirer and his efforts to protect Trump from negative stories during the 2016 election. David Pecker returns to the witness stand Friday for the fourth day as defense attorneys try to poke holes in his testimony, which has described helping bury embarrassing stories Trump feared could hurt his campaign. The cross-examination, which began Thursday, will cap a consequential week in the criminal cases the former president is facing. Trump has has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

