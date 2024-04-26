Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot driver while serving a high-risk drug warrant in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who sped toward them in a vehicle as they were serving a search warrant in a neighborhood on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says deputies were serving the high-risk drug warrant at about 3:30 p.m. when a man who was waiting in a vehicle drove toward a SWAT team at high speed in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Bonner says deputies opened fire, killing the driver. No deputies were hurt. Bonner says four people have been detained for questioning, and charges are expected. During a search, deputies found several firearms with high-capacity magazines and a handgun equipped with a Glock switch.

