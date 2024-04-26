Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files motion to dismiss some claims in a sexual assault lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has pushed back against a woman’s lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault. Combs’ lawyers filed a motion Friday to dismiss some claims that were not under law when the alleged incident occurred. The motion claims he cannot be sued because certain laws didn’t exist when Joi Dickerson-Deal made the allegations against him in 1991. The music mogul’s lawyers want certain statues from Dickerson-Deal’s claims such as revenge porn and human trafficking to be dismissed with prejudice. In a filing last year, she says Combs “intentionally drugged” her then brought her home and sexually assaulted her after a date in Harlem when she was a 19-year-old college student.

