Private security firm says missile fire seen off the Yemen coast in the Red Sea near crucial strait

JERUSALEM (AP) — A private security firm says missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed a distance away from a ship traveling through the Red Sea. The attack Friday follows an uptick in assaults launched by the Houthis in recent days after a relative lull in their monthslong campaign over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The private security firm Ambrey said three missiles could be seen in the attack, which landed closest to a Panama-flagged, Seychelles-registered tanker it described as being “engaged in Russia-linked trade.” Those details corresponded to a tanker called the Andromeda Star, which had been previously broadcasting its location off Mocha, Yemen. The Houthis did not immediately claim the missile fire.

