President Joe Biden says he’s ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump during interview with Howard Stern

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is willing to debate Donald Trump later this fall. Biden’s comment Friday is the most definitive he’s been on whether he would debate his presumptive Republican opponent. The comments came during an interview with the radio host Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. So far, Biden’s reelection campaign had declined to commit to participating in the debates, a hallmark of every general election presidential campaign since 1976. The president himself had also been vague. He said in March that whether he debated Trump “depends on his behavior.”

By AAMER MADHANI The Associated Press

