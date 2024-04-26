Polish and Lithuanian leaders oversee military drills along their shared border

DIRMISKES, Lithuania (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda says “a potential aggressor must see our readiness” as he and his Lithuanian counterpart monitored a joint military drill along their shared border. Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met on the last day of the week-long Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise along the Suwalki Gap. The border is a strategically important stretch of land that’s considered a potential flashpoint area in case of a standoff between Russia and NATO. The border is also a land corridor between Belarus, a Moscow ally, and Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad. The drill included 1,500 Lithuanian infantry soldiers, nearly 200 members of Poland’s 15th Mechanized Brigade, and U.S. and Portuguese military personnel.

By MINDAUGAS KULBIS and LIUDAS DAPKUS Associated Press

