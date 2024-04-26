Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in father’s drowning, told police he was baptizing him

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who told police he was exorcising a demon and performing a baptism when he shoved his father’s head under water multiple times has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in his death. A jury found 22-year-old Jack Callahan guilty on Thursday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. In June 2021, investigators said the younger man was at first trying to help his father, who had left a center where he was being treated for alcohol abuse. Prosecutors said they took a ride-share vehicle from Boston to a Duxbury pond and began fighting. Police later found the father submerged in the pond. Jack Callahan’s lawyer said the state didn’t have enough evidence to convict him.

