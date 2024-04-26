Kenya Airways accuses Congo military of holding its staff since last week over cargo issues

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s state-owned airline has accused the Republic of Congo’s military of holding two of its staffers since last week over cargo issues. Kenya Airways on Friday said the staffers were arrested in its airport office in the capital, Kinshasa, over missing documentation for cargo that the airline had not accepted. The cargo has been described as “valuable,” but its contents have not been disclosed. Kenya and Congo enjoy cordial relations, with Kenya participating in U.N-backed peacekeeping missions in Congo.

