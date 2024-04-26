Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon heads to locker room with hand bleeding after fight following game

By PAT GRAHAM

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade.

“He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said.

Asked if there was a lot of concern seeing a player get hurt like that, Bowness said, “Yeah, when you see the blood, yeah.”

The fight started soon after the horn and involved several players, with hockey sticks and gloves scattered all over the ice. There was blood on the back of the Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime’s jersey and covering the ice.

“Obviously, a scary situation there,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “We’re all really concerned for him. We’re just hoping everything is OK.”

Dillon played nearly 21 minutes Friday night.

American hockey player Adam Johnson died last year from a skate cut to the neck during a game in England.

