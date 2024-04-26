HVAC employee kills woman he was doing work for, dumps her body in woods, jury finds

By Stephanie Moore

LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering a woman he was doing HVAC work for on the day she disappeared, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Billie Jean Cross’s body was found in the woods in Anderson County on Dec. 14, 2021 four days after being reported missing.

Timothy Paul Spencer, of Anderson, was charged with murder in the case.

During Spencer’s trial this week, investigators said they discovered that Spencer was an HVAC employee who had been at Cross’ home the day she disappeared.

Among other evidence obtained, investigators said GPS records and phone data from Spencer and the victim showed Spencer traveling from the victim’s home to the site where her body was located.

Evidence also indicated that Spencer stole $2,500 from Cross by electronic means.

On Thursday, a jury found Spencer guilty of murder and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds made the following statement on social media about the conviction:

“Ms. Billie Jean Cross was a military veteran already suffering from health issues. This was a senseless and tragic act of violence. Spencer had a lengthy history of property crimes going back to the 90s. He selfishly took another life and I have no doubt he would have done so again. I want to thank LCSO deputies and the Investigators who worked tirelessly to bring this individual to justice. I thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their extensive assistance with this case, as well as Investigators Hunnicutt and Pittman with the Solicitor’s Office for their hard work during the duration of the case and presenting the evidence during the trial. My heartfelt condolences once again go to the family of Ms. Cross and I hope that this conclusion brings them some sense of justice and comfort.”

