‘God is real’: Man survives deadly crash

By Erica Finke

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — It was almost 10 p.m. Tuesday night, and rideshare driver Drew Jefferson was about to drive home from dropping off his last rider.

As he waited at the 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue red light, he saw a car without headlights speeding toward him. He saw that car collide with another car in the intersection before hitting him.

Jefferson’s airbags went off, but he wasn’t injured. He calmly called his family to tell them he was OK before getting out to assess the damage.

“I was standing there on the side waiting for somebody to come over, talk to me and then the adrenaline hits. I was as cold as anything and now I’m shaking.” Jefferson said. “It kind of just went timeless after that. I don’t really have a really a concept of how long things took after that.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man caused the crash after speeding off from a traffic stop on the 27th Street Viaduct, running the red light, before slamming into Jefferson and another car.

A 69-year-old man in the other car died, and a 65-year-old woman was critically injured. The suspect was initially pulseless and revived through lifesaving measures.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has two open felony criminal cases and was out on bail from Waukesha County for several charges, including fleeing from officers and bail jumping. They are in custody in the hospital.

Jefferson said he’s angry to be another victim of Milwaukee’s reckless driving epidemic, but said God is the reason he’s still alive today.

“Yes, it’s amazing that I’m here, but in the same respect, I understand why I’m here because I’ve been doing his work and because I’ve been doing his work, he has more for me to do,” Jefferson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.