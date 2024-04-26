Ex-Nebraska deputy is indicted in connection with fatal highway shooting

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska deputy has been jailed after a grand jury indicted him on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man in October. Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon on Friday announced the indictment of former Seward County Deputy Anthony Gann. Gann is jailed on $100,000 bond and it isn’t clear if he has an attorney. Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance told the Lincoln Journal Star that that Gann has resigned. Vance says an internal investigation found no wrong-doing. Deputies in October tried to stop Jorge Santana-Ramirez on Interstate 80. A chase ended in Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office said Santana-Ramirez refused to get out and had a weapon in his hand, prompting the shooting.

