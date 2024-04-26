British Army says horses that bolted and ran loose in central London continue ‘to be cared for’

LONDON (AP) — The British Army says the military horses that bolted and ran loose when spooked by construction noise in central London earlier this week “continue to be cared for and closely observed.” In an update to their condition on X, formerly Twitter,, the Army gave no fresh update on the condition of the two horses — Vida and Quaker — that were operated on Wednesday. Trojan and Tennyson were the other two who broke loose. The Army also confirmed that the three soldiers thrown from their steeds and hospitalized with injuries “are expected to recover and return to duty.”

