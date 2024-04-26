An emergency slide falls off a Delta Air Lines plane, forcing pilots to return to JFK in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — An emergency slide fell off a Delta plane that was taking off from New York, and pilots returned to the airport and landed safely. The incident happened Friday after takeoff from JFK Airport. The Boeing 767 was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles with 176 passengers and seven crew members. Delta says passengers were put on another plane to L.A. Delta says it’s evaluating the plane and helping with efforts to find the emergency slide.

