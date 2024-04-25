Wild horses to remain in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park, lawmaker says

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. John Hoeven has announced that the National Park Service will abandon plans that could have removed the 200 or so wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Advocates have feared that park officials would remove the beloved animals. In 2022, the Park Service began a process to craft a management plan for the horses. Proposals included removing the horses quickly or gradually or taking no action. The park superintendent has said the horses would have to be reduced to 35 to 60 animals under a 1978 environmental assessment.

